Bad Monkey season 2 spoilers: Yvonne Strahovski signs on

Following six years of some extremely dark material over on The Handmaid’s Tale, Yvonne Strahovski is heading over to Bad Monkey — and with that, some seemingly lighter fare.

According to a report from Deadline, the actress (whose credits also include Dexter, Teacup, and Chuck) is going to be a series regular for the Vince Vaugh series, playing the part of Delaney, the County State Attorney. This season is going to be an original story and not based directly on any work from Carl Hiaasen. The plan is for there to eventually be an adaptation of Razor Girl but clearly, we have not gotten to this point as of yet.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

The second season of Bad Monkey should be on the air at some point next year. Season 1 managed to be a major success for Apple TV+, and we do think that the breezy feel of the series is a part of the reason why. It stands in contrast to a lot of other shows out there and feels in that way almost like a throwback. We would argue that tonally, this is also more similar to Chuck than some of Yvonne’s other recent work — though without the superspy component thrown in here.

In general, our hope is that the second season is able to deliver at least a few surprises over the course of it, while also still keeping the style and tone intact. We know that there have been some fears about production moving away from Florida and out to Los Angeles, but it does feel as though some of the exteriors are still being done on the East Coast. We do tend to think producers understand that the aesthetic is, at least in part, what makes the show unique.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bad Monkey, including more premiere date hopes

What do you think about Yvonne Strahovski joining Bad Monkey season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







