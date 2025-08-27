Bad Monkey season 2 spoilers: John Malkovich on board

As many of you may be aware at this point, Bad Monkey season 2 is going somewhat off of the beaten path with an original story. Now, we know of one according who is on board.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, John Malkovich is going to be joining Vince Vaughn as a series regular on the Apple TV+ series. He is playing the part of Spencer, described as “the leader of a big criminal organization in South Florida.” Doesn’t this sound like the perfect person to be the Big Bad for the series? It certainly feels that way.

Ultimately, we would not be shocked in the event that there are more actors coming on board Bad Monkey heading into the next chapter of the show. Also, we tend to think that a good chunk of the people from the first season are also going to be back. One of the reasons why the second season is not adapting Razor Girl right away is so that the writers and producers can spend more time with a lot of the people that we’ve already come to know. The biggest challenge is just making sure the story lives up to what we already saw — which was a fun, breezy mystery show with a unique setting.

Now, we recognize that there were some concerns when it was revealed that Bad Monkey season 2 would be shooting in Los Angeles for the most part as opposed to Florida — luckily, we do at least know that some exteriors are being done in the Sunshine State, which is necessary to give it its unique look and feel.

