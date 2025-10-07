The Celebrity Traitors UK spoilers: Host on the cast

As we prepare to see the arrival of The Celebrity Traitors UK this week, why not take a moment to discuss the cast a little bit further?

After all, one thing that we will say from the get-go here is that the group playing the game is rather extraordinary. How did the producers manage to get all these people to join? We have actors like Nick Mohammed, singers like Charlotte Church, and then hosts such as Alan Carr and Jonathan Ross. We do think this is one of the better casts for any reality show out there.

At the center of the show this season is Claudia Winkleman, who also takes on the version of the series featuring everyday people. For those who were worried that the celebrities would not take the game that seriously, we do have some good news. Just check out what she had to say to the BBC:

They’re incredibly smart and kind. They play the game beautifully and were fully engulfed in it. It was an extraordinary experience and we’re so so lucky this nineteen said yes. It’s something we never take for granted and are so grateful for.

We do expect that the game is going to move quickly, but the general format of the show won’t change just because there are celebrities on board. Our feeling is that the premiere will once more feature Traitors being named and soon after that, there are going to be some intense challenges that will almost certainly inspire comedy. (Who knows? There is a chance that some of them could also be a preview in some way for other versions of the show down the road.)

