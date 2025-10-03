The Celebrity Traitors UK: Nick Mohammed on joining show

Next week on BBC One, you are going to have a chance to see The Celebrity Traitors UK premiere — and we are beyond excited. How can we not be? This is an exceptional format for the show and there is a great cast on board. Heck, there are even a couple of names who may be familiar to people all over the world!

For a great example of this, all you have to do is look in the direction of Nick Mohammed. Not only does he have a successful comedy act, but also is a part of one of the biggest TV shows of the past few years in Ted Lasso. We were almost surprised when he came on board in the first place.

So why did Mohammed decide to come on board? Speaking to the BBC, he confirmed that it was really just about his love of the franchise in general:

I decided to take part because I absolutely adore the show, and always have done. This is the first thing I’ve ever done as myself. I did Taskmaster, which was sort of as me, but even that, I decided to dress as Dracula because I wanted to hide behind something. Because I like to act, often in character, I tend not to do as much as myself to sort of preserve an element of mystery, I guess. But there was no way I was going to give up an opportunity like this! I’ve always loved games like this and to hang out with such a wonderful, fascinating bunch too – what a privilege.

Could Nick be a Traitor? We honestly think that he would be a fun one, mostly because he is the sort of person who has shown an effectiveness for playing certain villainous roles. We do think that he would be able to knock this out of the park — but it all comes down to if he is chosen.

