Survivor 49 episode 3 sneak peek: Is Sage targeting Savannah?

As we do look towards Survivor 49 episode 3 on CBS later this week it does feel like Savannah is one of the main characters. She is an excellent narrator, and for us personally, we appreciate that she has been pretty gung-ho when it comes to how hard she is playing the game.

Of course, of the things that does come as a result of this is quite simple: A target can get on your back. This seems to be happening on the red Uli tribe courtesy of Sage.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the latest sneak peek from the upcoming episode that features Sage trying to air out some of her concerns to Savannah. She feels like Savannah is getting increasingly close to Rizzo and potentially Nate, and does that mean she is holding back info from them? It’s clearly a concern that she has and for Savannah, she does recognize and appreciate that Sage is comfortable enough to tell these things to her.

However, here is the big issue that emerges with all of this … she still feels like Savannah is one of her most important allies. Can she balance both of these relationships for a little while? Maybe, and it would be beneficial to try to get them both on the same page. Otherwise, there is really only so long you can do this before both parties start to get mad at you instead. Our feeling is that, at least on paper, this could be one of the narratives that becomes increasingly important over this upcoming episodes.

Will Uli finally going to Tribal Council this week?

It is possible, but our primary concern remains at the blue Kele tribe given what the previews have shown so far. It appears as though there could be a medical situation there stemming from what happens with Jake and the snake … but we will find out for sure shortly.

Who are you rooting for at this point on Survivor 49, and is it Savannah or Sage?

