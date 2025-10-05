Survivor 49 episode 3 preview: A big fear for Kele tribe

In just a few days we are going to be seeing Survivor 49 episode 3 arrive on CBS — and it feels like one tribe is in huge danger.

With that in mind, we do think it it s right to look firmly in the direction here of the Kele tribe. This is a group that has already had two Tribal Councils and beyond just that, has not had the easiest time surviving at the same time in the elements. It seems as though this is an especially hot season and dealing with that is going to take a real toll on a number of the players.

Based on all the previews that we’ve seen so far for the next episode, things could be going from bad to worse due to a medical situation. There is a strong suggestion that we are going to see an evacuation, or at the very least, something that is going to severely inhabit one player’s chance of moving forward. Jake on Kele has to be the top candidate for a terrible situation due to what we’ve seen already with a dangerous snake.

If Jake does get evacuated in this episode, this easily does send things on this tribe into a desperate spot. He is by far the best physical competitor that they have, and they are struggling already in the puzzle department. When you combine all of these different things, it is fairly easy to assume that we are going to keep losing unless 1) a miracle happens or 2) another twist comes into the game that introduces a few new twists and turns. We are certainly rooting for whoever remains here on Kele, just because some of the best seasons of Survivor are ones where you have a great underdog story.

