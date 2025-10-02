Survivor 49 episode 3 spoilers: Another Beware Advantage?

As we look more and more towards Survivor 49 episode 3 airing on CBS next week, we know already that Jake is in some trouble. After all, the promo for what is ahead last night signaled that we could be seeing a possible medical emergency due to a snakebite.

Is he going to be able to stay in the game? That for now remains a mystery, but some of the latest details released by CBS signal that there is a reason to be concerned. Beyond that, it does also hint that strategically, there are a few other changes potentially coming thanks to another Beware Advantage being found.

To get all of this information, just take a loot at the full Survivor 49 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Lovable Losers” – An unprecedented medical emergency leaves the castaways shaken. A second beware advantage is found in the game, and its finder must earn their vote back before it’s too late, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 8 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Who is in the most trouble?

Beyond Jake, we are a little bit concerned for Sage over at Uli, who is clearly on the outside of the tribe at this particular point. You can also argue that elsewhere with Jason or Sophie (with an ie, as opposed to Sophi with an i). With all of that said, we have also learned over time to never be overly concerned about early-game tribe dynamics. Because some groups come together fast at the start of the game, there are instances where they do fall back apart.

What are you most hoping to see entering Survivor 49 episode 3 at CBS?

Just how worried are you for Jake? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

