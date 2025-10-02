Survivor 49 episode 3 preview: Jake and a snakebite?

As we look more towards Survivor 49 episode 3 on CBS next week, is a medical evacuation very much on the way?

Well, based on the promo we saw for what lies ahead, it does appear as though Jake could be bitten by an extremely dangerous snake … or at least that is what they are making it seem.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SURVIVOR reactions and reviews!

Now, is there a chance that he will be okay? 100% but if he is really bitten, this is not the sort of thing that production would mess around with. The problem here is that in the event he does get medically evacuated, it would be an extremely problematic situation for the blue Kele tribe. Remember that they’ve already struggled at challenges, and that is with their strongest physical competitor still around. If they drop Jake from the group, they may be at a point where they are really reliant on something like a tribe swap or a twist to help them out.

Ironically, if there is one thing that could save the remainder of this tribe, it is something that Jeff Probst himself mentioned during the episode. We have seen tribes get decimated early and yet, find a way to make it really far. One of the best examples that we’ve seen over the years of this is Matsing back on Survivor: Philippines, which featured a pair of legends in Malcolm and Denise doing whatever they can in order to make it really far in the game.

As for the other two tribes…

We do want to see someone go to Tribal Council just to see more of where things stand. Take, for example, the red Uli tribe. It seems as though Jawan is on the bottom there, but with extra time, there is room for things to change.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on Survivor 49, including more of what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 49 episode 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, reember to come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







