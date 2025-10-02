Survivor 49 episode 2: Who was voted off?

Survivor 49 episode 2 was absolutely an installment that tried to take a few risks. However, at the same time, we were reminded the casts can always supersede production when it comes to the effectiveness of certain twists.

Take, for example, the complete meltdown of the blue Kele tribe at the immunity challenge. Jawan won an advantage while out on a journey — or rather, a disadvantage to hurt one of the competing tribes. He handed it to the yellow Hina tribe, hoping to weaken them after their challenge dominance to that point. The problem is that despite having to use more keys and carry around extra weight, they still beat Kele. (Luckily, Jawan and Uli were also still okay.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SURVIVOR reactions and reviews!

The idea of this twist was fun in that it forced Jawan to make a choice that could allow him to be seen in a better light by his group. He could have stolen a vote from one of the other journey participants and used it himself, but this may help him more long-term.

This little twist in the game was the clear highlight, mostly because the editors had more of a challenge elsewhere. How do you edit together a boot that feels entirely predictable? Annie was a classic pre-jury delusional castaway who felt like she was running things, even though she wasn’t. Even though Alex claimed that he was willing to use an immunity idol in order to take out Sophi and have Jake all to himself, it was far too early in the game to make a move like that — especially since Jake could hold it against him. Also, do you really want to keep Annie around given she could be an easy liability?

We do want to see the blue group get their stuff together but beyond that, it feels like high time for some other contestants to really get their stuff together a little bit more.

Related – Get more news on Survivor 49 right now, including what else is ahead

What did you think about the overall events of Survivor 49 episode 2?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







