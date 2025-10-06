The Voice 28 video: Ava Nat sings ‘I Love You, I’m Sorry’

This week The Voice season 28 is going to be back on the air — so why not set the stage further with a look at Ava Nat?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a sneak preview for what lies ahead as she comes out on stage to sing Gracie Abrams’ “I Love You, I’m Sorry.” The biggest takeaway that we have right away here is that she’s got a pretty incredible range with her vocals, and that makes us all the more eager to see what she could do with some other songs. She clearly wants to do really well on the show, and you can hear some of her passion through every note that she sings.

After the performance, she of course has the challenge of trying to pick the right coach — she has Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Reba McEntire as options. Who will she go with? They are all going to make their own cases as to why they are the best option and yet, she has to figure this out. Niall feels like the most obvious option since his musical style is the closest to her, but will he push her the most out of her comfort zone? We do think that there is something to be said here for her going with Reba, given that the one thing thing that she could try to work on here is developing even more of an identity on stage.

Of course, we will figure out who Ava goes with by the end of the episode — but here is your reminder that going with an individual person does not mean you are with them for the entire competition.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

