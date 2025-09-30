The Voice 28: Sadie Dahl closes with ‘Colors’

Sadie Dahl was the final artist to audition on tonight’s The Voice season 28 episode — so what exactly did she bring to the table here?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that she certainly has one of the more unique jobs of the season working at a sensory depravation tank. She also has a fun family, with her grandmother being one of the biggest fans in the history of the franchise! She has seen so many international versions of the show that Sadie appearing here is almost its own dream come true.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional reality TV reviews!

For Sadie, though, we don’t think that this audition could have possibly gone any better. Not only did she get all the judges to turn with her take on “Colors,” but Michael Buble was blocked in the process! Sure, that stinks to be him, but it is a sign that there is so much immense respect for her talent and what she brings to the table. The three remaining coaches put her in a tough position, mostly because there were so many avenues that she could take. We see her as someone who has real star upside in an array of different genres — choosing Niall Horan would have been the predictable route, given that she easily could have been a big One Direction fan.

Yet, in the end she opted to go a more surprising route with Snoop Dogg, someone who could guide her in a lot of different directions. Our hope is that beyond helping her as an artist, he will also work with her on bringing out the most in her personality. After all, he does understand that in the industry these days, it is as important being a brand as it is almost anything else.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Voice right now, including other highlights

What did you think about Sadie Dahl and her The Voice blind audition?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







