The Voice 28 video: Cori Kennedy sings about the coaches

Tonight on NBC you are going to have a chance to see the new The Voice 28 episode — why not see Cori Kennedy audition now?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new sneak preview for what lies ahead with the singer, who comes out first and foremost with a rendition of The Judds’ “Why Not Me.” She gets a couple of chairs to turn in Michael Buble and Reba McEntire but honestly, this is really just where the fun begins.

After all, Cori actually came up with a fun song about the coaches and she sings it soon after the audition! Of course, a lot of the various auditions have moments after the initial song is done, but it does benefit you to try and be as creative as possible here. It helps you stand out, and it really could help you have an incredibly long life in the competition.

Ultimately, we are curious to see what happens over the course of the season. At the very least, we do tend to think that she has a good shot! Just remember for a moment here that there is a really long history of country-music artists doing really well on The Voice. Heck, some of the most successful alum have been from this genre! We do not think that this is that much of a coincidence, as this is one of the more successful voting blocks that is out there year in and year out.

Of course, we’ll see what happens with Cori moving into the latter rounds of the season — we may just have to wait for a little while to see them.

Do you think that Cori Kennedy could go really far on The Voice season 28?

What did you think about her original song? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates over the remainder of the season.

