Task season 1 episode 5: The Robbie, Tom cliffhanger

We know that Task took a lot of time to bring together two of the major characters in Tom and Robbie, but what was the end result?

When it comes to seeing the team utilize atypical means in order to drive results, you can argue that episode 5 was one of the more successful ones that we’ve had a chance to see. After all, satellite radio was used in order to track Robbie at one point, and that gave Tom a carrot that in some ways he could follow. The Task Force did their part to close in on him in the final moments, but what did they actually find? Tom warned him to get on the ground, recognizing the other dangers that could be out there. Robbie stared back at him, and then pulled out a gun of his own.

After spending so much time building up to this moment, the episode ended without any resolution — and by virtue of that, arguably the biggest cliffhanger so far. You can argue that there are a multitude of different ways that the story could go from here, as Robbie may find himself both cornered and desperate. Meanwhile, Tom and the rest of the Task Force will have to assume that they have profiled his next move correctly. He is the key to so many different things at this point in their operation.

Is it easy to come out of this hour-plus with mixed emotions? Easily we would argue so. What Task delivered tonight is arguably its strongest and most compelling episode so far, one that captured both the thrill of the case but also the personal struggles for everyone involved. Yet, they have also set themselves up in a spot where if there is no adequate payoff next week, all of it will feel like a disappointment. In Brad Ingelsby we trust?

What did you think about the events of Task season 1 episode 5?

