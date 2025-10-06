Task season 1 episode 6 spoilers: The last before finale

We are well-aware of the fact that Task season 1 episode 6 is going to be coming on HBO in one week’s time. So what all can we say?

Well, first and foremost, we do think that it is worth noting that the end is almost here for the Mark Ruffalo drama. There are only two installments left and by virtue of that, it is our general feeling that everything is about to become infinitely more dramatic and dangerous. We’ve known for a while now that the core of this show is all about Tom, Robbie, and then the Dark Hearts. It took a long time to get to a point where some parties at the core of the show met and now, the collision course is basically complete. We are just waiting now to see precisely where some of it goes.

If you look below you can see the full Task season 1 episode 6 synopsis with more insight on what’s coming up:

The Task Force, Dark Hearts, and Robbie converge in the woods, leading to a dramatic showdown with far-reaching consequences for all involved. In the aftermath, Tom turns his attention back to his now fragmented team as the Bureau launches an investigation.

Given that Tom’s team is already in a state of disarray, is there a chance that they will be completely severed by the end of all this? Let’s just say that it feels very much possible, and that would make dealing with whatever crises are left all the more difficult. We are going into the finale at this point expecting there to be some sort of cliffhanger — in all honesty, we would be shocked if that does not happen in some form. The producers do want you to experience the journey the whole way through…

