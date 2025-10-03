NCIS season 23 episode 2 spoilers: How premiere event continues

For those who are not aware, NCIS season 23 episode 2 is coming on October 21, and it is going to be directly tied to the premiere in so many ways. “Prodigal Son (Part II)” could give Parker some element of resolution for the death of his father, though we imagine that the consequences of this are going to be really severe.

Ultimately, it feels like a big part of the first two episodes is going to be all about answering one big question: How far is Alden willing to go to stop Carla Marino? Will he risk his career or put some other loved ones in danger? There is a lot to think about here!

If you look below, you can see the full NCIS season 23 episode 2 synopsis with some other updates on what lies ahead:

“Prodigal Son (Part II)” – Parker’s pursuit of vengeance for his father’s murder could have deadly consequences, while his sister, Navy vice admiral Harriet Parker (Nancy Travis), faces an impossible choice, on the part two conclusion of the 23rd season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, Oct. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now if there is one thing we really should hope for here, it is that the end of this story will start to move the needle further on some other cases as well. We do tend to think that at the end of this episode, the show will start to settle into more of its typical rhythm — with maybe some personal stories sprinkled in here and there.

What do you most want to see on NCIS season 23 episode 2, based at least on what we know?

