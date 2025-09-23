NCIS season 23 trailer: Is Parker ‘flipping the table’?

The premiere of NCIS season 23 is a mere matter of weeks from arriving on CBS — so why not try to set the stage further?

If you head over to TV Insider right now, you can see a new trailer for what lies ahead, one that features a lot of action and drama all over the place. After all, much of the theme for at least the early part of the season will be revenge, and for good reason when you think about what happened to Alden Parker’s father, seemingly at the hands of one Carla Marino.

Based on the trailer, it feels like we can say with even more confidence now that Marino is the guilty party and by virtue of that, we are going to have a great chance to see coming up just how Parker deals with what is being thrown in his direction. He is willing to “flip the table” or break whatever rules necessary in order to get the job done — even if that lands him in some more trouble. This means that we’re going to be seeing the likes of Knight, Torres, and Vance have to try and keep him in line.

In the midst of what is a potentially action-packed revenge tour, rest assured that there will be a good bit of comedy sprinkled in here, as well. So much of what makes this show so fun comes from the combination of things we have a chance to see, and we do not think that is going to change. The only major change we have at present is the show shifting over to Tuesdays again after being on Monday nights the past few years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

