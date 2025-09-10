NCIS season 23 spoilers: A big family reveal?

We know that the NCIS season 23 premiere is coming to CBS next month, and of course things will start off with a big Parker story. Beyond that? Well, let’s just say that a lot of people are going to get some spotlights … and there are going to be some bigger creative swings than ever before?

Well, in the past, we are very-much aware of the fact that the crime drama has been careful when it comes to twists. After all, remember to consider the fact that the story tends to move rather slowly! Could a few different things be changing?

Well, here is at least one tease about a thing or two that could be changing. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Steven D. Binder noted that “at some point we hope to expand the family of our characters in a way that will be shocking… and hopefully won’t be Jump the Shark-ing.”

Is this something to be worried about? We can argue that there are those who feel that way. However, at the same time we tend to think that there is going to be something satisfying once we do get to the end of this. How could we not want this at the end of the day to shake things up a little bit? One of the other things that we do tend to enjoy right now is the sense of stability that we have with the cast — and that is something we want to see continue for at least a little while. We know that, of course, there will be plenty of chances in season 23.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

