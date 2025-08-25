NCIS season 23 premiere spoilers: Meet Parker’s sister!

If you are not aware at this point, the NCIS season 23 premiere is going to be coming onto CBS on Tuesday, October 14. Why not hear a little bit more about it?

For those who have not heard as of yet, this episode is going to feature the debut of Last Man Standing alum Nancy Travis in the role of Alden Parker’s sister, someone who could bring a lot to the table for however long she is around. She is a Vice Admiral in the Navy, which gives you an even better sense of his ties to this particular arm of the military. Also, it creates more complications given the recent death of their father at the apparent hands of Carla Marino.

If you do want to learn a little more now on what is to come, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 23 premiere synopsis below:

“Prodigal Son (Part 1)” – Reeling from his father’s murder, Parker goes to extreme lengths to hunt down the woman he holds responsible, mob boss Carla Marino, jeopardizing not only his own future but the team’s, on part one of the 23rd season premiere of NCIS, Tuesday, Oct. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Nancy Travis guest stars as Parker’s sister, Navy Vice Admiral Harriet Parker.

Just from the title alone it is obvious that the October 21 episode will be tasked with tying up some of these loose ends and at this point, it is even possible that they are spread out more through the remainder of the season. It is hard to really rule anything out!

