NCIS season 23: More Brian Dietzen BTS fun!

As many of you ay be aware at this point, we are likely not going to be seeing NCIS season 23 premiere until we get to October. With that being said, do you want more teases now?

Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see a silly little video featuring Brian Dietzen (Jimmy Palmer) having fun in the morgue of all places. Other than that the actor is on set, this is not really giving a whole lot away … but why would it? We do not think personally that this is a show really invested in spoiling a good bit of the story moving forward … not that they really should be. We tend to think that Palmer will be in the morgue for some procedural stories, but there is going to be plenty of him beyond that, as well.

After all, we imagine that some of NCIS season 23 will be spent with him continuing to try and figure out how to continue being both a good part of the team and a great father to Victoria. Are we still on board for more romance for him and Knight someday?

In general, the #1 thing that we know the premiere is going to need to address is the aftermath of what happened with Parker’s father. It does feel rather easy to say that Alden is going to want revenge on presumably Carla Marino — so how far is he willing to go in order to make that happen? We already imagine that there may be some characters who need to do whatever they can to hold him back.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

