NCIS season 23 premiere date revealed; early takeaways

Want to get the official NCIS season 23 premiere date at CBS today? Well, let’s just say that we’re more than a little bit happy to provide it!

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the good / bad news — you will see it premiere in the fall, but we’re not talking about September like we used to. Instead, it appears as though the show is going to be on the air starting on Tuesday, October 14, where it kicks off a pretty impressive lineup! This show is going to be followed by the Origins prequel and then the Sydney-set spin-off, which means that we’ll have a three-hour franchise block every week.

So if you are wondering why the show is airing a little bit later in the fall than it used to, this is a rather-recent trend that is brought on, at least in part, by the show not producing as many episodes as we used to see. Remember here that there was an era in which the flagship show generated a good 24 episodes a season, and we aren’t there with that anymore. Now, the writers have to simply compress more episodes into a smaller amount of time, which is still something they are capable of doing. After all, this is a big part of what they did last season!

As for what you can expect moving forward…

Well, a lot of that is going to be tied in part to the cliffhanger at the end of last season, one where we ended up seeing Alden Parker’s father killed, seemingly at the hands of one Carla Marino. How is he going to handle that? Let’s just say that revenge may be on his mind…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

