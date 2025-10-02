Silo season 3 premiere date: An October 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about Silo season 3 between now and the end of the month? Doesn’t it feel like high time?

If this was a different Apple TV+ show, we would stop in and say that the odds of us getting more of the Rebecca Ferguson series right now are slim to none. Why would we suddenly anticipate more? Well, the situation here is simple, as production wrapped up for the latest batch of episodes month ago. Because of that, we are in a spot here where we tend to think that a lot of the episodes are either done with post-production or close to it. In theory, a premiere date announcement could be right around the corner.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional SILO videos!

So as we go deeper into the month of October, we at least think there is a slight chance of a season 3 premiere date being revealed. If that happens, the most likely situation here is that the show will be back in either late November or December. This would allow Apple to have a great hit to carry through into the holiday season and, following that, early 2026.

As for what the third season is going to be about, let’s just say that it has a lot to do with what transpires both in the present and the past. This is a show that seems to be rather close to revealing everything that led to the construction of these Silo structures. It does look as though the end of the world brought all of this about, but is the truth here a little bit more complicated? For now, it is at least easy to argue this.

Related – Get some more news right now when it comes to Silo season 4, including the state of its production

What do you most want to see on Silo season 3 when it does eventually arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







