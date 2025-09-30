Silo season 4: A brand-new filming update!

Even though we still do not have any exact filming information yet on Silo season 3 (including a premiere date), that isn’t stopping us from looking ahead!

Well, here is the thing — if you have not heard already, the third and fourth seasons of the Rebecca Ferguson series are being filmed back-to-back, which means that there is a chance that there may not be some super-long wait between either installment. We also have a better sense of when filming for the fourth and final chapter is wrapping up, thanks to a new report from Deadline.

In the article, a feature mostly focused on Steve Zahn, it is indicated that he is working on the series (more Solo!) and that filming is expecting to wrap in December. This means that season 4 could premiere at some point in 2026, but that is probably dependent on the third season actually coming out this year. There is no real reason for Apple to put out more than one season within a single year, largely because they benefit from spacing out programming to some degree.

As for what lies ahead, the biggest thing that we can say about the third season is quite simple: You are going to have an opportunity to learn more about how the Silo structures were built in the first place. The flashback that we saw at the end of season2 was really meant to be an introduction to a brand-new world within the series. This is absolutely one that could provide some answers but at the same time, knowing everything about the past does not ensure that we have all the information necessary about the present.

Also, there are going to be at least some alterations from the source material. Brace for that in advance.

