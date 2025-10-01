Shifting Gears season 2 episode 2 spoilers: A first date

As we get ourselves prepared to see Shifting Gears season 2 episode 2 next week, are we going to see love in the air for Matt?

Well, the biggest thing that we are going to say here is that this upcoming episode (fittingly titled “Date”) is going to contain quite a spotlight here from Jenna Elfman. We are going to have a great chance to learn a little bit more about whether or not her and Tim Allen’s characters have some chemistry — after all, you have to remember for a moment that he’s gone through a lot in his life. One of the real questions that you are stuck to wonder at this point is simply whether or not he is even ready.

Below, you can see the full Shifting Gears season 2 episode 2 synopsis with more updates on what lies ahead:

Matt and Eve go on their first date but have different ideas of what it should entail. Riley befriends the mom of Georgia’s new friend while Carter mediates a tiff between Gabe and Stitch. LA Dodger Mookie Betts and Lilly Singh guest star.

Just looking at the guest star list alone here should be a cause for excitement. Singh is someone who is absolutely funny and will add to the ensemble. From here, though, Betts’ appearance is a chance for him to add something more to a resume that, of course, includes a playing career. This is one of those things that really works to ensure that he is going to be around and have some options whenever his career does end.

Beyond all of this, we are also just curious to see how the series fares after a long break between seasons — and in the fall. Thankfully, we will learn more about that soon enough.

