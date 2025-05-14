Shifting Gears season 2 premiere date: ABC sets the stage

It is true that at the moment, there is no firm Shifting Gears season 2 premiere date at ABC. Yet, at the same time, we definitely know something more.

For those who are not aware, earlier this week the Kat Dennings – Tim Allen comedy was announced to be returning on Wednesday nights this fall prior to Abbott Elementary. In other words, the network is ensuring that there is not too big of a break between the end of last season and the start of the new one; that is especially notable given that season 1 did not necessarily have a ton of episodes.

So now that we know that Shifting Gears is back this fall, is there something more that we can say about the exact date? Well, for now, let’s just note that we will probably see it air again either in late September or early October. This is what we’ve seen time and time again for fall shows for decades, and there is no real reason to anticipate a huge change in the action now.

As for the story that we’re going to see moving forward, it does clearly feel like there are some cliffhangers that need to be resolved. From there, though, we will continue to see more of the awkward character interactions that you have come to expect in not just this show, but almost all sitcoms. The old-school quality is most likely a part of the appeal, as there are not too many other programs in this genre anymore.

When will an exact date be revealed?

At this point, let’s just say that an announcement this summer (think June or July) makes the most sense — especially when you thin about the general history of how the network operates.

