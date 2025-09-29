NCIS season 23 key art brings the team back together

The premiere of NCIS season 23 is coming to CBS just two weeks from Tuesday, so why not celebrate with the official key art?

If you look above, you can see a new look at the full cast for the upcoming season — which is basically the same that it has been over the past few years. We do not mind that at all, since spending a lot of time with the same team means opportunities to get to know them all better. This key art is hardly reinventing the wheel, but it at least gives the season some new imagery!

If you have not heard that much about the premiere as of yet, let’s just say that it will begin with an epic two-parter, one that could easily tie up some loose ends and give us some more reasons to be excited for the future. Just take a look below:

“Prodigal Son (Part 1)” – Reeling from his father’s murder, Parker goes to extreme lengths to hunt down the woman he holds responsible, mob boss Carla Marino, jeopardizing not only his own future but the team’s, on part one of the 23rd season premiere of NCIS, Tuesday, Oct. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Nancy Travis guest stars as Parker’s sister, Navy Vice Admiral Harriet Parker.

It should be great getting to see more of Parker’s family — unfortunately, it is hardly under the happiest circumstance. We anticipate that a big cliffhanger is coming, and the best advice we can give here is to simply be prepared.

