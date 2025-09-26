Dancing with the Stars 34 week 3: TikTok night spoilers

Dancing with the Stars 34 is coming back with week 3 on Tuesday night and let’s just say this one is a little bit weird. After all, TikTok is apparently the theme!

So how does that translate to the dance floor? Well, a lot of the theme seems to just come down to songs that have been incredibly popular on the social-media app over the years. Some of the choices are pretty inspired. However, there are others that feel, to be frank, rather baffling.

Want to learn more? Then take a look at all of the choices below…

From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Jen Affleck and partner Jan Ravnik will perform a Cha Cha to “She’s a Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked)” by Carl Carlton.

Author and wellness influencer Hilaria Baldwin and partner Gleb Savchenko will perform a Samba to “Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix]” by MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea.

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Tango to “Anxiety” by Doechii.

Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Quickstep to “Pop Muzik” by M / Robin Scott.

Reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Foxtrot to “YUKON” by Justin Bieber.

“Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel and partner Pasha Pashkov will perform a Foxtrot to “Manchild” by Sabrina Carpenter.

Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a Tango to “Gnarly” by KATSEYE.

From Pentatonix GRAMMY® winner Scott Hoying and partner Rylee Arnold will perform a Jazz to “like JENNIE” by JENNIE.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a Salsa to “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” by Tommy Richman.

From Fifth Harmony singer-songwriter Lauren Jauregui and partner Brandon Armstrong will perform a Cha Cha to “Work From Home” by Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas will perform a Samba to “Shake Ya Ass (Radio Edit)” by Mystikal.

Comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater will perform a Foxtrot to “Northern Attitude” by Noah Kahan & Hozier.

The choice that stands out to us the most is 100% Fishel doing “Manchild,” as she co-starred on Girl Meets World with a much younger Sabrina Carpenter and the two still have a bond to this day. Meanwhile, you have Lauren doing one of her group’s songs. Personally, we love “Northern Attitude” more than any other song on the list, and we’re all for anything that is going to keep Richter on the show a little bit longer.

