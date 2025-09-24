Dancing with the Stars 34: Who was eliminated, week 2?

We knew entering tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 34 episode that there would be a couple of eliminations. One of them felt predictable, but the other? Well, let’s just say that we are still rather shocked.

First and foremost, let’s get into the unsurprising: Corey Feldman felt like the predictable boot. He was in the bottom half of the dancers, had a smaller apparent following, and also missed rehearsal time before the premiere due to a prior commitment. This is one of those instances where there was only so much reigning champion Jenna Johnson could even do with him. He was probably the pre-show pick to be first out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other reality TV updates!

As for Baron Davis? This is where we’re a little more shocked. Sure, his week 2 performance was far from perfect, but we certainly felt like he was going to have enough support from his playing career and his potential. That didn’t happen.

Now if you looked at the scores alone it would probably be easy to say that Andy Richter is the next star who will be eliminated — however, could he shock some people? He’s far from the best dancer but he is positive and a lot of fun — that goes a long way. There are also some other contestants out there who are certainly better dancers, like Hilaria Baldwin, who could end up being eliminated earlier than some would expect. Our general feeling at this point is that this could be an unpredictable season, especially since there is a reasonably large number of people who we would consider to be pretty good dancers — or have pretty decent followings. The early voting tallies tend to signal that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars right now

What do you think about the Dancing with the Stars 34 results this week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







