Dancing with the Stars season 34: Who almost competed?

For the bulk of the next few months, we will discuss Dancing with the Stars season 34 through the lens of who is competing. However, there is still a reason to discuss who is not taking part at the moment.

According to a report from Us Weekly, Jordon Hudson — a beauty pageant contestant best known for her romantic relationship with UNC coach Bill Belichick — was in serious talks to be a part of this current season. However, a source tells the publication that she “thought doing the show was going to be a conflict of interest with her other projects, so talks fell apart.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other reality TV updates!

Ultimately, Hudson would have most likely been among the more polarizing contestants this season had she been cast, though we certainly recognize the reason why producers may have wanted her. Their job is to find contestants who are going to generate conversation, and there is no doubt publication around Hudson’s relationship.

Insofar as dance ability, though, it remains a mystery as to whether or not she would be good in the ballroom. The biggest thing that we know at present is that this season of Dancing with the Stars may be among the more competitive when it comes to the talent level of everyone taking part. We have a number of people who at this point are legitimately good at what they bring to the ballroom, including multiple ones who have an element of dance experience already. We’re more than prepared for there to be controversy around that, largely because we have seen that so many times over the years.

Related – Get more news regarding what is ahead on Dancing with the Stars this coming week

Who are you rooting for among the current Dancing with the Stars season 34 cast?

What do you think about the idea that Hudson could have been cast? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







