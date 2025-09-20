Dancing with the Stars 34: Is Robert Irwin the clear favorite?

We are only one episode into Dancing with the Stars season 34 and yet, does it feel like there is an obvious winner threat in the mix here already?

Ultimately, there is no reason to even have a major debate on it at this point. Based on everything from the scores to judges’ reaction to even the total number of views on YouTube, Robert Irwin is far and away the top contender for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. He’s already shown to be a gifted dancer and beyond just that, his family is beloved all over the world. Bindi has already won the show, so why wouldn’t he find a way to do the same thing now?

For a lot of the season moving forward, one of our major questions is just going to be whether or not there are any significant threats to overtake him. After all, doing so is not going to be an altogether easy thing! Jordan Chiles has the Olympics on her side as a fanbase, but she still needs to put her game. There are people like Hilaria Baldwin who actually has a lot of dance training, but even still, it’s hard to imagine that she has the audience.

For now, we tend to think that the top contender for Robert could be, at least on a dance / popularity level, Alix Earle, who has a social-media following larger than almost anyone. In terms of sentimentality, we do wonder if Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel has a chance to make something happen — though we think of her more as someone who will make it to final five and simply have a fantastic run.

Who do you think is the most likely to win Dancing with the Stars season 34 at this point?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

