Law & Order: SVU: Christopher Meloni on ‘I love you’ moment

If you watched last night’s Law & Order: SVU season 27 premiere, you know full well that we had a huge Benson – Stabler moment. After all, he said “I love you” to her! It was done in a perfect, casual way, suggesting that he has told it to her before. While it may not be a direct signal that a romance is coming, it still was a lovely treat for everyone who has been ‘shipping these two characters for a lengthy period of time.

As it turns out, though this moment was not originally planned — and it was Christopher Meloni himself who made it actually happen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

In a post on Twitter, the actor had the following to say when asked about the moment:

Ad lib.

Made the cut.

Ur welcome

If anyone knows how much fans are rooting for Elliot and Olivia, it has to be Meloni — and of course Mariska Hargitay, as well. We do still think that there is a chance the two end up becoming endgame for each other, even if there are a lot of hurdles that they need to overcome at the same exact time here. Just remember for a moment that off-screen romances are tough, and it can be difficult for a show like this to navigate when you consider the fact that Chris has both Organized Crime to do and also an upcoming series from Dan Fogelman. We do still think that Benson and Stabler may be endgame for each other, but when would that actually happen? Will they eventually retire and run into each other’s arms?

For the time being, the biggest thing we can do is just express some hope that the producers find a way to give us more of these moments — no matter what form it ends up taking.

Related – Learn more about what is ahead on Law & Order: SVU right now

What did you think about the “I love you” moment on the Law & Order: SVU premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







