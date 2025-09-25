Law & Order: SVU season 27 episode 2 spoilers: Confidentiality…

What lies ahead on Law & Order: SVU season 27 episode 2 after the premiere tonight? Well, “A Waiver of Consent” is the title, and we tend to think that the unit is going to be challenged in a pretty severe way. Not only is there a case that needs to be solved, but there will also be a number of people out to keep the truth hidden.

Just from the title alone, you can get a sense of what this particular case is going to be about: Confidentiality. What are people in power going to do in order to keep the truth hidden? How much fear is that going to instill in the victim? It does put Benson, Carisi, and most of the other main characters in a really delicate position as they have to find a way to get the truth out there.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

If you look below, you can see the full Law & Order: SVU season 27 episode 2 synopsis below with more information:

10/02/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When a member of an elite social club is assaulted, Carisi must convince witnesses to come forward despite the club’s strict confidentiality rules. Chief Tynan offers Benson some extra help. Velasco is confronted with a surprising opportunity. TV-14

Now, we know that this is going to be a long season and because of that, we more than anticipate a number of cases that look at what current issues in a number of different ways. For this particular story, there is a lot of money at play, and that may be why the Chief is willing to step in with some additional help.

Of course, we are also hoping that Rollins is going to have some opportunities to shine in the early going here — after all, why else bring her back?

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: SVU season 27 episode 2 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







