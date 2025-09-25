Big Brother 27: How was Keanu Soto evicted?

We knew entering Big Brother 27 tonight the rather unfortunate news that Keanu Soto would be evicted from the game. He ended his run in fifth place, and he had a magnificent story arc that was full of all sorts of highs and lows.

Was Keanu a great social player or strategist? Hardly, and his undoing is tied, in part, to his repeated decision to trust Vince despite all of the evidence telling him not to. However, he authored some of the game’s most entertaining moments, performed extremely well in competitions, and feels like one of the two frontrunners (alongside Rachel Reilly) to be America’s Favorite Player come finale night.

Now, we knew entering the episode tonight that there was at least one mystery in how Keanu would exit, as it had been hyped as a “unique” eviction, likely tied to the Mastermind. It did seem like it would be at least something resembling a standard vote.

Here is how it all went down. After the Veto Ceremony, the Mastermind showed up and gave everyone an hour to try and state their case. Ava didn’t really do anything, opting to chill instead while Keanu went to work. He went to work for as hard as he possibly could, making sure that he even put his jury vote on the line. Of course, none of it worked and he was evicted.

The only real twist from the Mastermind was that the vote was public, which honestly would have been more entertaining in the event that there was a more questionable vote at the end. Vince did not even need to break the tie, as both Ashley and Morgan chose to send Keanu out.

