Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Does Ava have any chance?

Our anticipation is that within a little bit more than 24 hours in the Big Brother 27 house, we are going to see a major eviction. With that, what can you expect to see at this point?

Well, here is a quick reminder at this point of what we’ve seen already. Morgan is both the final four Head of Household and also the Veto holder, meaning that she has all the power to determine what she wants to do here. Based on everything that we have seen so far, our general sentiment is that we are going to be seeing her go ahead and take out Ava in fourth place. She’s not a threat in terms of her strategic game but at the same time, she does without question have some friends on the jury. Remember here that based on where things currently stand, Ava could have support from Lauren and Kelley — and that is without even mentioning Will.

Now, Ava has at least tried to campaign a little bit to Vince, and has mostly done this on the strength of saying that in the event that Morgan wins the final HoH and cuts him, he is going to regret that forever. Ava is likely to bring Vince to the end over Morgan, and she also may argue that Morgan is going to cut her over Vince if she wins the challenge.

If there is one thing that we can state here with a measure of confidence, it is simply this: It’s going to be really hard to convince Vince to not do whatever Morgan wants. He has shown that over the past few weeks, so why would anything change now?

