Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Who won final four Veto?

The final four Veto Competition has now come and gone in the Big Brother 27 house — so who ended up emerging as the winner?

Well, let’s start off here by saying that this was 100% a competition that Vince needed either himself or Morgan to win in order to secure his safety for the week. If Ashley or Ava were to win, that would more or less guarantee his departure from the game.

So what ended up happening here? Well, let’s just say that Morgan won yet another Veto — her fifth of the season! This epic number of wins ensures that she has all the control and for now, all signs point to her going ahead and letting Vince make the decision — though she fully expects Ava to be sent out. She believes that it will be a great showcase to the jury that the remaining members of the Judges stuck together, and she also likely knows that she can beat anyone.

Now, could Vince do a shady thing and get rid of Ashley instead? In theory, you can argue that making this move would make a little bit of sense for him since Ashley is more likely to take Morgan to the end than Ava. However, we personally think Ashley is also internally aware that doing this at this point would be a big mistake, so Vince is better off just going ahead and doing whatever Morgan wants this time around. That way, he has a decent shot at the final two no matter what, though he does probably get smoked if he makes it to the end with Morgan based on her resume and his frequent lies to people.

