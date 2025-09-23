Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Final four nominations

Late last night the final four nominations came in within the Big Brother 27 house — so is there any notable takeaway from them?

Well, the first thing that we really need to go ahead and do here is reiterate the following: In the big-picture, these nominations don’t matter all that much. Morgan is the Head of Household and is immune. Meanwhile, everything else is determined strictly by what happens with the Veto. They have the power to evict someone and if Morgan wins, she has the ability to choose who casts the sole eviction vote. If she or Vince win Veto, he will certainly be the one casting it and getting more blood on his hands. Otherwise, Vince is likely going to jury.

Ultimately, the formal nominations for the week are Ashley and Ava, but they don’t care about that all that much. There is a chance that the final four Veto Competition is sooner rather than later here, which will then set up a big live eviction later this week. From there, we will cycle into the accelerated endgame ahead of the finale on Sunday. Let’s just go ahead and rejoice the fact that we’ve got a quick ending to this season, given that means that there is a lot less of just watching people sit around.

So who would Vince evict? Conventional wisdom suggests Ava, as that is who Morgan wants and we already know that he is fully of a mindset now where he will opt to do whatever she wishes within the game. However, he has spoken to Ava about getting rid of Ashley, mostly because he does not just want to have a constant perception that he is playing Morgan’s game as opposed to his own. The risk in doing this, though, is that he makes Morgan mad enough that she won’t take him to the end.

