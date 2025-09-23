Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Keanu Soto evicted

Earlier today, the bad news came out for everyone who was rooting for Keanu to win Big Brother 27 — he has now been evicted.

For the past couple of days, there had been a lot of discussion regarding whether or not the “unique eviction” was going to be something that allowed him a chance to stick around — take a last-minute twist. That didn’t happen and now, he joins the jury close to the end.

Keanu played what is absolutely a unique Big Brother game — he was a competition beast who in the end, was evicted mostly because he lost the competitions that mattered. He was incredibly entertaining though pretty terrible at the same time when it comes to his strategy and reads on the house. We tend to think that he wasn’t a slam-dunk to win even if he made it to thee end because he consistently has struggled to understand the relationships around him.

Yet, despite all of his obvious flaws, this is someone who really played hard and campaigned even when it was clear he would likely be evicted from the game. It is really hard to be upset about that. Also, here is a reminder that the vote for AFP is currently underway and at this point, it really seems like it is between him and Rachel as to who will get it.

Who won the final four HoH?

To the surprise of virtually no one, Morgan now holds the power and through that, has earned her way to the final three and finale night. If Ava or Ashley want to split up the relationship between Vince and Morgan, one of them needs to win the all-important Power of Veto.

