Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: A ‘unique eviction’ yet?

We’ve been hearing for quite some time now that there would be a “unique eviction” coming in the Big Brother 27 house. So, has it actually happened yet?

Well, here is the thing: The houseguests spent a lot of yesterday talking like there would be an eviction and/or a Head of Household Competition before the day was done. That did not happen. Instead, all five houseguests are still there, even though it remains painfully clear at this point that Keanu is going to be evicted … or is he?

If there is any sort of mystery left in the game at this point, it is what is going on when it comes to the “unique eviction” that the Mastermind mas mentioned within the context of the game. It is still not altogether clear what this means, but it remains our hope that we are going to have a chance to figure this out by the end of the day. Given that the Mastermind did still say there will be a vote, we do not think we are looking at a situation where there is simply a competition and that’s it. Could the jury vote to evict someone? That is another possibility we have to consider.

For now, the biggest thing that we want is simply resolution — Keanu still tried to campaign to Ashley last night, but her reality is quite simple. She recognizes that if Keanu wins the final four Head of Household, she goes to jury unless she or Keanu wins the Veto. The situation is technically similar if Ava is still around, but she has a better chance of beating her in an HoH competition and she knows it.

