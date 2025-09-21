Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: More Keanu, Ashley drama

At this point in Big Brother 27, we more than recognize that the endgame is clear. At some point today, it also seems as though there will be a “unique eviction” that happens. Do not be shocked if the live feeds go down for a while, but we will cross that bridge when we get there.

What we will go ahead and say is this: Pending some last-second miracle or surprise twist, Keanu is going to be heading to jury over Ava in fifth place. Ashley has already told him that she will not vote to keep him, and ultimately, he has no shot since Morgan never would. Yet, he tried hard to campaign and when that didn’t work, he then just defaulted to causing a little bit of a mess.

Last night, for example, he and Ashley got into an argument over how close he and Rachel were in the game, and how Rachel told him a lot of stuff about what was going to happen. He was condescending towards Ashley, she got upset about it, and then she was condescending back. The two made up a short time later, but the funny thing is that both of them were actually closer to Rachel than the other one realizes.

What we actually learned through all of this was that Keanu really does value honesty, even if it is blunt and not that nice to him. He told Ashley he’d vote for her in the end after all of this! He tends to respect more someone who is straight-up with him, even if it is negative, than someone like Vince who lies to him repeatedly. Or, at the very least, that is how we think about the situation at this point.

