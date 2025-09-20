Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Who won final five Veto?

The final five Veto Competition has now come and gone within the Big Brother 27 house — so what does the house look like now?

Well, first and foremost, we should go ahead and note that Morgan has won yet another Veto! This marks her fourth one of the season and fifth competition win overall. She has basically been immune for five straight HoH cycles now, and that is an incredible achievement no matter how you slice it.

Now, here is the problem for Keanu, and it’s a huge one: The man is 100% toast. We are at a point now where there is no reason for anyone to keep him anymore. The only argument that he has is that he could be used to beat Morgan, but there’s no way Vince is going to keep him for a maybe. Also, for Vince to even break a tie in his favor, Ashley would need to vote to keep him — and that is not something that is happening at all.

Ultimately, Keanu spent a lot of the night just lamenting his lot in the game, from his lack of alliances to the fact that he temporarily tried to get nominated the only person (Rachel) who had his back for a certain stretch of time. He actually had a small chance of winning this season despite his terrible reads, but he had to win when it matters most. The Tiny Veto Competition is now one that often benefits a big dude like him, but he had a great chance with the HoH and totally bungled it — once again, because he was too concerned with trying to bro down with Vince.

What do you think we’re going to see on Big Brother 27 moving into the next eviction?

Are you sad to seemingly lose Keanu? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

