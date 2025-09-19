Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: The early Veto debate

There is still some time to go at this point until the final five Power of Veto Competition within the Big Brother 27 house and yet, it is still a lot of intrigue.

After all, this is the time of a season where there are some really bonkers things that can end up happening. Take, for starters, the idea that Ashley wins the Power of Veto. If that happens, then we are in a situation where she can ensure that Morgan is the only option to go up on the block. From there, whoever is off the block can get her out.

Is Ashley well-aware of this? 100%, and she has even had a conversation with all of us where she laid out the pros and cons of the move. She realizes that she cannot beat Morgan most likely at the end but if she screws this move up, there is a chance that she is taken out next at final four. Keanu then pressed her about the possibility this afternoon and she did not confirm all that much one way or another. Instead, she eventually got irritated given that she had already thought through all of the various possibilities.

From where we sit, the reality here is that it is probably best for Vince’s game that he gets out out Ava or Keanu this week, given that this opens the door for the remaining members of the Judges to make the final three. For Morgan, the same can be said. For everyone else, though, you really have to strike where the iron is hot and in the event that Morgan is vulnerable at this point, you need to make a move to take her out.

