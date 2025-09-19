Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH, final five?

Late last night in the Big Brother 27 house, there was a Head of Household Competition — and there was ridiculousness that came from it.

After all, it was an endurance competition that could have lasted a whole lot longer, especially since it was the same competition effectively that we saw from Jankie World last season. It came down to Keanu and Vince, and they decided to do some ridiculous stuff like doing it on one leg. Keanu wouldn’t stop talking during it, and was seemingly just eager about his opportunity to bro down for a minute. Vince won HoH and he’s convinced himself that he’s fine … but he really isn’t. He will be going on the block soon.

For right now, the plan here is to nominate Keanu and Ava with the former as the target, but he does still have the Veto to try and save himself. We tend to think that Keanu will regret this HoH performance since there’s no guarantee that he will be good at the Veto, especially with someone like Morgan gunning for it to ensure that she sends him out the door. One other interesting variable here is that Ashley could win Veto, use it on Keanu or Ava, and force Vince to nominate Morgan. It remains to be seen if she would do that but if she does, it is arguably the biggest move that would help her resume as a winner.

Meanwhile, Vince actually seems to be determined to bring Morgan to the end for reasons that remain unclear. Why does he think that anyone would respect that loyalty when he hasn’t been loyal to anyone more or less all season?

