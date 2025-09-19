Big Brother 27: All Double Eviction updates!

As so many of you are most likely aware, today marks the big Double Eviction within the Big Brother 27 house. Why not do our best to supply some updates?

First and foremost, we entered tonight with Kelley, Keanu, and Lauren all on the block. They would face off in what looked to be the final Blockbuster, where one of them could earn their safety. What was so fascinating, though, was how none of them were necessarily 100% safe depending on what happened from there.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further reality TV updates!

Be sure to look below, as we are going to have some further updates as the night progresses…

Blockbuster – Lauren won! This was her first win of this variety all season and really, it could not have come at a better overall time.

First Eviction – It was a tie vote, and it was Vince who ended up breaking it to send her out. She was mad and by virtue of that, threw Vince under the bus pretty darn hard after the fact.

Head of Household – Morgan got her first HoH power of the season! She used it to nominate Keanu and Lauren for eviction. We tend to think that Lauren is 100% her target, but getting her out is still not that easy a thing to do.

Power of Veto – Keanu pulled it out! This was his fourth victory of the season and that is absolutely worth celebrating.

Second Eviction – Like we imagined, this was a 2-1 vote, with Vince being the one person who voted for Lauren to stay. Keanu got his revenge for her nominating him earlier this season, and of course Ashley went ahead and did what was best for her ally. Morgan is now by far in the best position to win the game.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 27 right now

What are you most eager to see entering tonight’s Big Brother 27 Double Eviction?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







