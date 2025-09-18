Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Double Eviction votes

Tonight on CBS you are going to be seeing the Double Eviction episode of Big Brother 27 — so what are you going to see happen?

Well, for starters, let’s just note that everything remains as messy and chaotic as you would expect, mostly because Morgan and Ashley have tried as much emotional warfare as possible to get Lauren evicted this week. Can it happen? Maybe, but only in a situation where Keanu wins the Blockbuster. We do think at this point that Morgan, Ashley, and Keanu would team up in order to get Lauren out of this game. Morgan has been trying to find a reason to justify it and she thinks that Vince has said and done enough stuff to make her think that Lauren is his true #1 over her. It’s partially true, but still funny.

Now, in the event that Lauren remains on the block versus Keanu, none of those really matters. Vince will have the tiebreaker vote and even after everything that both Morgan and Ashley have done, he is still likely to keep her and also send Keanu out of the game. Morgan has continued to advocate for Keanu to stay as a shield, someone who will likely go before them and they need those particular numbers within the game.

As for a Kelley / Keanu showdown, Kelley is likely gone. This has become a really messy HoH cycle and one that Vince could come to regret for a really long time. He was played fully by Morgan and within that, he has to now contend with some of the consequences.

As for the second part of the Double…

Well, for now it appears as though Morgan is more of a target before Vince, mostly because she’s established herself as far more of a game threat and the best player in the house.

What do you want to see moving into the Big Brother 27 Double Eviction show tonight?

