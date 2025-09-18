Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Will Lauren go to jury?

Tomorrow night in the Big Brother 27 house we are going to have a chance to see the Double Eviction play out — so what can you expect?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that there’s a real, active debate happening within the game about what will transpire in the first eviction. As you saw on the show tonight Lauren is on the block, but could she actually go home? We’ve seen Lauren and Morgan both make arguments how it is good to get her out but we don’t necessarily see Vince budging still.

As a matter of fact, here is how we would argue things are going to go here. So long as Kelley does not win Blockbuster, she is going to head out the door and go to jury. The only twist here would be if Keanu wins the Blockbuster and he, Morgan, and Ashley all agree to vote Lauren out. There is mutual interest but still, we’re not sure that it happens unless Vince signs off on it. That is a betrayal that could sever things. Then again, simultaneously Morgan / Ashley may realize that Vince can’t win the next Head of Household and they can do whatever they want with that in mind.

The reality from everything that we’ve seen on feeds the past few days remains the same: Vince is not going to vote out Lauren. The same goes for Kelley (if she has a choice) and Ava. Those three are sticking together for now. This means that there is really just one scenario where she can go and it’s dicey … but it does still add a little bit of fun to what we would otherwise say has been a pretty dry and not that eventful week in the game.

Who do you think is going to leave in the first part of the Big Brother 27 Double Eviction tomorrow?

