Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Voting pressure (day 72)

In a little over 24 hours the new Big Brother 27 Double Eviction show is going to be here and of course, there is a lot that will come with that.

We can’t really speculate on what is going to happen in the second part of the Double but for now, isn’t it at least nice to look a little bit more at the first? There are, after all, some interesting things of note that could happen here.

First and foremost, let’s start with a reminder that Lauren is on the block alongside Kelley and Keanu, and Morgan has already started to push for her potentially leaving. The problem here is that she does not have the numbers really. If she, Ashley, and Keanu can get on the same page, they could evict her in the event that Keanu wins the Blockbuster.

Based on how Lauren has campaigned at this point, Vince has an even greater incentive than ever to go after Kelley. She is doing everything that she can to try and protect her and we tend to think that, in general, this makes her even more of a threat. Why would you willingly keep a possible ally of Lauren’s around? Getting rid of her insures that she is more workable with you … provided that she could forgive you. Based on the fact that Lauren has mostly forgiven Vince already for the nomination, they should be fine. Also, remember that there is hardly that much time left in the game. You can’t really accumulate a lot of allies at this point!

The biggest thing that does appear true right now is honestly just that Morgan is the biggest threat in the game. She’s got three straight Veto wins and beyond that, got Vince to put up an ally!

What are you hoping to see with the first Big Brother 27 eviction on Thursday?

