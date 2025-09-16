Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Is Lauren in any trouble?

We have made it to the morning of day 71 in the Big Brother 27 house — and are we gearing up for the craziest day we’ve seen so far?

Well, if nothing else, you can argue that there are a few arguments for the game going just a little bit haywire, and it also being tied to what is happening with Morgan. She deserves an insane amount of credit for wearing Vince down to the point that he decided to nominate Lauren this week, and we’re not putting it past her that she could try to get Lauren out.

Is it actually going to happen? It may still be unlikely, but we have seen her plant some seeds. Yesterday, she did spend some time complaining to Vince about how she feels obligated to have to save her this week. Meanwhile, we know that she’s also mentioned Lauren’s comp prowess and also the bonds she may have with Ava and Kelley. Morgan also knows that Ashley has no issue getting her out, and Keanu has wanted her gone ever since this past week.

The truth here is that in order for Lauren to leave Big Brother 27 this week, one of two things would need to happen.

1. If Kelley wins the Blockbuster, Morgan and Ashley would need Vince to break the tie to get Lauren out. We have a hard time envisioning Ava or Kelley ever voting to keep Keanu in this instance.

2. If Keanu wins the Blockbuster, he could team up with Morgan / Ashley to make the move. We don’t think Morgan does it without Vince being aware of it in advance, but it’s still a hard emotional sell. This is just the brutal move that a good player would try to make at this point.

Do you think there is any chance that Lauren actually gets evicted in the Big Brother 27 this week?

