Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results, final 7

Entering the Veto Ceremony today in the Big Brother 27 house, we absolutely were aware that chaos coming be coming around every turn. How could it not, given the events of the past 48 hours? We saw Vince and Morgan constantly talking through scenarios more or less all weekend long, with Vince repeatedly doing whatever he could to avoid the idea of Lauren going on the block.

So where did everything go today? Well, leading up to the Ceremony, we basically saw Vince try his best to get Morgan to promise that if she used the Veto on Ava and Lauren went up, she would not vote her out. Honestly, the scenarios where that could happen were pretty low in the first place. Even if Morgan and Ashley did vote to evict Lauren, it would only work if she was on the block versus Kelley and they got Keanu on board, as well. Otherwise, Vince holds the tiebreaker and he was never going to take her out of the game.

The Veto Ceremony has now happened, and we are looking at a situation now where Lauren is on the block alongside Keanu and Kelley. One of them will leave on Thursday, and both Morgan and Vince together have told her that they want Kelley out and she is the #1 target. However, Lauren individually told Vince later that she would like Keanu gone and would love to do whatever she can in order to make that happen.

In other words, Vince needs to do whatever he can in order to ensure that Keanu wins the next Blockbuster. If that doesn’t happen, he may be in a position here he has to make a really difficult choice.

