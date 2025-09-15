Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Final 7 Veto Ceremony preview

Later today in the Big Brother 27 house we know that you are going to be seeing the Veto Ceremony play out. With that, what can you expect?

Well, first and foremost let’s just start things off here by noting that this is one of the most dramatic situations we’ve seen on the show all season. Vince and Morgan have argued for almost 36 hours constantly about what is going to happen here. He’s claimed that he will nominate Lauren if she uses the Veto, but has also walked that back here and there. He clearly is worried about the fallout if he doesn’t nominate her, and from a number of people including Morgan, Ashley and to some extent Keanu.

The part that we still do not understand here is simply this: If you are coaxing Vince into nominating Lauren, why not try to target her? Of course, the other problem here is that even if you get Lauren on the block, the only way that you can get rid of her is in the event that Keanu wins the Blockbuster. Let’s say that Kelley wins the Blockbuster and it is Lauren vs. Kelley. If that happens, there is a situation here where Vince would have a tiebreaker vote and he is going to get rid of Kelley. The whole situation is bizarre and Morgan just wants to push Vince and prove something to her.

So yes, what we are looking at here is a whole situation where Morgan just wants some validation that Vince would choose her over Lauren … even though Vince has already said that he would rather go to the final two with Lauren than with her.

