Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Has Morgan made a decision?

After spending a lot of time waffling last night in the Big Brother 27 house, do we know now what Morgan is going to do?

Well, the first thing that we really should note at the moment here is that with the Veto, she has a lot of options depending on what her end goal is going to be. She knows that Vince wants out Ava … but she’d be fine if Lauren goes. What is the best way for that to happen?

Well, this evening Morgan is having a conversation with Ashley, one where she did float the idea of actually using the Veto on Keanu. If that happens, she gains a huge shield in the game and if Lauren goes up, that means there is a good chance that she could go if Kelley wins the Blockbuster.

Of course, there’s a huge problem here, and it is one that Ashley raised to her directly. If Morgan makes this move and Vince is not on board, he could easily just nominate Ashley and depending on what happens after the Blockbuster, she could be at least in some danger. Let’s say that Kelley wins and we’re left with Ashley versus Lauren. Morgan and Keanu could vote to evict Lauren, only for then Kelley and Ava to vote to get rid of Ashley potentially. (Ashley and Ava did just form a final two, but still.) If Vince breaks a tie between Ashley and Lauren, would he really get rid of Lauren? It is a crazy situation and yet, it is one where we could get a lot of entertainment … supposedly the sort that we are always going to be to get within a live-TV environment.

What do you think Morgan is going to do in the Big Brother 27 house now?

