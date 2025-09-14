Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Will Vince nominate Lauren?

We still have a little bit more than 24 hours to go until the Veto Ceremony in the Big Brother 27 house and yet, one question stands out.

So what are we talking about here? It is honestly rather simple, and tied to whether or not we are actually going to see Vince nominate Lauren in the event Morgan actually does use the Veto following her big win yesterday.

Just like you would imagine, last night Vince and Morgan had another extremely long and drawn-out conversation, one where they went back and forth on what to do. Vince indicated for a while that he did not want Lauren up, mostly because of the implications. It would look to the jury like Morgan was controlling his HoH, and he was also going to lose Morgan and then Ashley in the process. Lauren suggested that he could make a final four with her, Ava, and Kelley — but could Vince ever trust that?

Morgan, meanwhile, tried a lot of different ideas on Vince, as well, including that she could use the Veto on Keanu and keep Ava — Vince’s original target for the week — on the block. We’re not sure how much really resonated with Vince, mostly because he had a ton to drink last night and that could mean he was just babbling stuff off.

Our general hope now is that today is going to offer at least some clarity one way or another. The problem for Vince is that if Keanu is off the block and Lauren goes up, Morgan, Ashley, and Keanu could easily vote her all out. If Ava gets taken off the block, that is going to be a harder thing to really control.

Do you think that Vince is going to nominate Lauren on Big Brother 27?

